10 Movies Where Everything Went Right For The Main Character

Audiences love to root for a great movie character, especially the protagonist. Through all the hard times, fans cheer for them to get back on their feet. In the good times, viewers relish it when things start working out for the main character. However, there are some main characters who have everything go right for them.







These protagonists always seem triumphant in battle, they get away with their plans, and they get their true love and their happily ever after. Nevertheless, fans still enjoy celebrating a character’s wins and watching everything fall into place.

10 Hiccup Became A Viking Hero (How To Train Your Dragon)

In How To Train Your Dragon, Hiccup went from being the disappointing son of the Viking Chief, Stoick the Vast, to becoming one of the greatest warriors, heroes, dragon rider, and dragon trainer on the Isle of Berk. While not everything went right for Hiccup, things went right when it mattered.

Hiccup’s father showed up to help and support him when he was taking down the Red Death and freeing all dragons from enslavement. Toothless saved Hiccup’s life when the Red Death went up in flames. Most importantly, Hiccup’s friends showed up to help him bring the population of Berk home with all the dragons.

9 Ferris Bueller Got Away With It All (Ferris Bueller’s Day Off)

Ferris Bueller got away with just about everything a teenager could get away with in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. When Ferris decides to ditch school one day and pretend he’s sick, he gets the whole town wishing him well. He also convinces his best friend, Cameron, and girlfriend, Sloane, to ditch school with him. Together, they steal a car, crash a parade, go to an art museum, and even eat pancreas.

Granted, there are a few close calls when it seems like Ferris might get caught, like when his father shows up at the same restaurant or when his high school principal watches his house and waits to catch him. In the end, Ferris gets away with it and has one of the best days ever.

8 Rapunzel’s Wishes All Came True (Tangled)

Locked in a tower for eighteen years, Rapunzel wants nothing more than to let down her hair and to see the floating lights in Disney’s Tangled. With the help of notorious thief, Flynn Rider, Rapunzel gets her wish. Together, Rapunzel and Flynn seem to dodge royal guards, avoid getting into fights with ruffians, and spend her birthday doing all the things she has ever wanted.

Rapunzel gets to see the floating lights, and imagines a new dream where her and Flynn are together. In the end, all of Rapunzel’s wishes comes true. She also discovers that she’s the lost princess and is reunited with her family, getting her happily ever after.

7 Tim Created His Best Life (About Time)

When Tim learns that the men of his family have the ability to travel through their own timeline, he knows that he is going to use his newfound abilities to find love. Doing just that, Tim finds Mary. Even though it takes him a few tries to get it right, they decide to get married and have a lovely family together.

Once Tim’s initial goal is accomplished, he uses his time-traveling to help other members of his family find happiness, like his sister Kat. At the end of the day, Tim has done the best he can with the abilities he was given and created a wonderful life.

6 Elle Woods Fought Hard And Won Big (Legally Blonde)

Legally Blonde shows that everyone at Harvard Law doubted Elle Woods from her first day. Framed a non-traditional law student, Elle is vibrant, bubbly, and extroverted. Through all the doubts, Elle puts the pedal to the metal and comes out on top.

Elle gets a spot in a tough internship, she assists in a huge case, ends up becoming the lead lawyer on the case, and wins the whole lawsuit. Elle Woods proved that just because she didn’t initially fit in somewhere, it doesn’t mean she didn’t belong. Elle would go on to graduate top of her class and date a man who treats her well.

5 Mia Got The Crown And A Prince (The Princess Diaries 2)

Mia might have begun as an awkward sixteen-year-old living in San Francisco, but she became the Queen of Genovia and got her prince as well. Mia believed that if she remained true to herself and her beliefs, she would go far as a ruler of Genovia and as the person she wanted to be.

With her grandmother, Clarice, always by her side to cheer her on, Mia managed to convince parliament that she could rule without a husband, saving herself from a marriage she wasn’t fully committed to. By the end of Princess Diaries 2, Mia had also encouraged her grandmother to find her happy ending.

4 Edward Bloom Never Gave Up (Big Fish)

Edward Bloom knows what he wants from in life and would do anything to go after the girl of his dreams. From his adventures with the circus, being in a shoeless town, and working as a salesman, Edward never gives up on the life he wants for him and his family.

In the end, Edward Bloom had helped many others along the way. His generosity and kindness touched others so deeply that when he finally passed, they all came together to honor him. Edward Bloom lived a big life that positively affected many people and continued to do so after his death, which is a heartwarming example of things going right.

3 Will Hunting Learned Important Life Lessons (Good Will Hunting)

A self-taught genius, Will Hunting works as a janitor at MIT. Even though Will had a tough childhood, he makes connections with Sean, his therapist, and Skylar, a girl he wants to commit to. Even though he is a genius in mathematics, has incredible job offers, and a wonderful girlfriend, he finds it hard to accept his future because he fears that it will all come crashing down.

Sean eventually gets through to Will, and Will decides to move across the country to be with Skylar and start his life fresh with the woman he loves. Beautiful connections are made in Good Will Hunting, and everything goes right for Will.

2 Carl Fredricksen Found His Big Adventure (Up)

In Up, Carl had always promised his wife, Ellie, that they would go to Paradise Falls together. However, Ellie passes away before they can make this dream a reality. Carl decides to take the plunge and go himself by harnessing hundreds of balloons to his beloved house.

Along the way, Carl picks up a Wilderness Explorer named Russell, a talking dog named Doug, and a tropical bird named Kevin. Even though Carl gets fed up, this oddball team stick together and make it to Paradise Falls. In the end, Carl creates a new family with Russell and Doug, fulfilling Ellie’s wish to find his next adventure. Everything goes right for Carl, just not in the way he expected.

1 Wall-E Saved Mankind (Wall-E)

In Wall-E, the titular trash robot wasn’t switched off when all the humans evacuated Earth because of climate change and a garbage problem. Wall-E then spends the next few centuries doing his job of compressing and stacking garbage until he meets Eve, another robot.

Wall-E is determined to follow and take care of Eve. When they find life growing on Earth again, they’re both desperate to bring humanity back. Without Wall-E, the humans would have never survived or found their way back to Earth. Wall-E faced every challenge with optimism and a hope that everything would go well, and it did.

