1883’s Faith Hill Admits This Is Her Favorite Yellowstone Character

While Kevin Costner stands out as the certified star power on “Yellowstone,” with both an Emmy and Oscar to his name and some 40 years of high-profile acting credits under his belt, it’s actually another actor’s character who’s often chosen as the favorite — and Faith Hill joins a long list of co-stars and viewers who can’t wait for this particular personality to show up on screen.

“Beth,” Hill said without hesitation when asked who her favorite “Yellowstone” character is. “Kelly Reilly is extraordinary. The writing for her as a strong female character is amazing, and she plays it so brilliantly. She’s fantastic — definitely my favorite character.”

As John Dutton’s devoted daughter, Beth is a loose cannon who says and does whatever she wants: She drinks men under the table, swears like a sailor, and passionately protects her father’s land. Perhaps Hill used her as a blueprint for playing Margaret Dutton on Season 1 of “1883,” an equally headstrong woman in an age when that was often frowned upon.

“I embraced Margaret. I lived her; I was Margaret,” said Hill. “I was sad to leave her, so she stayed with me for a while.”

