4-year-old boy dies from gunshot wound after playing with a gun, police say

DELLWOOD, Mo. — Police say a 4-year-old boy died from a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon. Police say it appears the child was playing with a gun.

The North County Police Cooperative said officers responded to a shooting at a home in the 10000 block of Olney Drive in Dellwood. The shooting happened at 12:30 p.m.

Emergency responders were not able to revive the boy.

“It’s just a horrific accident is what we believe it to be and we certainly don’t want it to happen again,” said Major Ron Martin with North County Police Cooperative.

It was not immediately known who owned the gun or how the boy got ahold of it.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately known.

A neighbor told 5 On Your Side’s Robert Townsend that the boy lived in the home with his mother and infant sibling.

“I’ve never seen anything like this happen before and it’s sad,” said neighbor Aundryana Washington.

This story will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.

