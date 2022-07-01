At least 343 children killed amid Russia’s war in Ukraine

At least 343 children have been killed and 635 have been injured in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began in late February.

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office said this in a Telegram post, Ukrinform reports.

“More than 978 children have been affected in Ukraine as a result of full-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation. According to the official information provided by juvenile prosecutors, 343 children have been killed and more than 635 have been injured,” the report says.

Most casualties were recorded in the Donetsk region (339), Kharkiv region (185), Kyiv region (116), Chernihiv region (68), Luhansk region (61), Mykolaiv region (53), Kherson region (52), and Zaporizhzhia region (31).

In addition, Russia’s daily air and artillery strikes damaged 2,102 educational institutions across Ukraine. Of which, 215 were completely destroyed.

As Ukrinform reported, at least 4,731 civilians have been killed since the beginning of Russia’s all-out invasion of Ukraine, and the actual figures are considerably higher as it is difficult to establish them due to the fighting.

