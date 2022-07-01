Categories
Atlanta police officer helps mom deliver baby in vehicle


ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Talk about going above and beyond! Over the weekend, Atlanta Police Department officers helped a local mother bring her new baby into the world.

On Saturday, police saw a mother and father rushing to the hospital. Officers attempted to escort the family using sirens and lights but quickly realized the couple wasn’t going to make it.

That’s when a veteran APD lieutenant got to the mother’s side and guided her through labor as she delivered a healthy baby boy just moments later.

“The family did an outstanding job, especially mom, and we are extremely happy for them and their new baby boy. A special thank you to our lieutenant for the assistance he provided in such a calm manner. We are proud of his work,” APD said.

According to officers, the mother and baby are doing great.

