Better Call Saul’s Giancarlo Esposito teases Gus Fring prequel ‘I’m not done’

“But a part of me has become Gustavo because a part of Gustavo was me before it was Gus. Before Gus owned me, I owned me.

“Somewhere, I’m not done with it,” he added. “If I could think that thought, then I’m not finished.”

Gus quickly became one of television’s most terrifying villains throughout Breaking Bad, and his stint in Better Call Saul has further cemented his iconic status.

Showrunners Vince and Peter aren’t making plans for any further sequels and spin-offs just yet, but more chilling drug deals with Gus could be at the top of their list if they ever decide to return.

Better Call Saul season 6, part 2 begins Monday, July 11 on AMC in the USA and the following Tuesday on Netflix.