Boutler’s tearful tribute: Brit’s emotional victory at Wimbledon

Wimbledon’s new home hero dedicated a stunning Centre Court triumph yesterday to her grandmother Jill Gartshore who died 48 hours earlier.
With tears flowing after knocking out former world No 1 Karolina Pliskova, the 25-year-old revealed her beloved gran passed away aged 83.
Addressing the crowd after reaching the third round for the first time, Katie said: “I’m going to get emotional. My gran passed away two days ago so I’d like to dedicate that to her.”
“The crowd was unbelievable.”
“Thank you so much for getting me through that. It’s a dream come true. If I can have you behind me, I can go a long way.”
Her widower grandad Brian, 86, was watching in the stands supported by proud, tearful mum Sue and brother James. Leicester’s world No 118, who upset last year’s runner-up in a 3-6, 7-6, 6-4 epic, said she played tennis with her grandparents as a child.
As well as inspiring his granddaughter, Brian invented the anti-theft tags found on clothes in shops.
Those touched by Katie’s words included TV cooking legend Mary Berry, sitting in the Royal Box. Katie, who now faces Serena Williams’ firstround conqueror Harmony Tan tomorrow, added about Jill: “Her favourite tournament was Wimbledon. That’s why it’s a special one for me.”
The British No 3 is dating Australian 19th seed Alex de Minaur, 23, who locked horns with rising home hope Jack Draper, 20, last night in a late-night thriller on Court No 1.
GB’s Liam Broady and Heather Watson also won.
