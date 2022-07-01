Boutler’s tearful tribute: Brit’s emotional victory at Wimbledon

With tears flowing after knocking out former world No 1 Karolina Pliskova, the 25-year-old revealed her beloved gran passed away aged 83.

Addressing the crowd after reaching the third round for the first time, Katie said: “I’m going to get emotional. My gran passed away two days ago so I’d like to dedicate that to her.”

“The crowd was unbelievable.”

“Thank you so much for getting me through that. It’s a dream come true. If I can have you behind me, I can go a long way.”