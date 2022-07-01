BULLZ launches new campaign manager for web3 projects to collaborate with content creators – Digital Journal

BULLZ, known as the “TikTok of Crypto ”, is the first dedicated platform for users to discover and get rewarded for blockchain and crypto-related recommendations. Meanwhile having onboarded creators with an amassed 24m+ reach, the app has announced its feature expansion for verified creators and web3 projects to collaborate seamlessly. The new BULLZ Campaign Manager is available for any web3 related project to launch a campaign and receive user-generated content from top verified creators.

Brands can now instantly set up content requests through the BULLZ Campaign Manager to help boost their marketing, social proof and overall project awareness. After setting up the campaign, it is immediately broadcasted to verified BULLZ creators directly within the app. Creators can view the details, discover the project and decide whether to submit to the campaign by creating and uploading a video about the project.

Depending on the campaign settings, content creators can also earn more rewards for sharing the content on Twitter and/or Instagram. This ensures the content creation and content distribution for web3 brands. After submitting to a campaign, creators receive the $WOM reward instantly in their wallet. Since the content is part of a brand campaign, it is labeled as “sponsored” within the BULLZ app to ensure transparency. BULLZ has already initiated first campaign use-cases with various crypto projects, including Jigstack, Mad Metaverse, and leading music NFT Marketplace ROCKI.

Bjorn Niclas, CEO & Co-Founder – ROCKI: “We are excited to create campaigns on BULLZ as it not only supports our content marketing but in a way also helps onboard more potential users who might have not known about ROCKI but now get to learn more about what we are doing. Videos are also a great medium to grab attention and bring awareness.”

Melanie Mohr, CEO & Founder of BULLZ: “This new feature for brands and creators will really fuel web3 marketing and community building to a next level. We know how hard it is for web3 related projects to market the amazing products they are building. Now they can easily set up campaigns as content requests in under 5 minutes and start seeing the first influx of content around their products. There is no selection process, as every verified creator sees the campaign and can personally decide to submit or not. This helps maintain authenticity and is seen within the content.”

The BULLZ app is available for both iOS and android users. BULLZ has integrated the WOM Protocol as an economic incentive system that allows users to monetize their word-of-mouth recommendations about blockchain-related projects.

About the WOM Protocol

WOM (word-of-mouth) Protocol is a blockchain-based protocol that gives brands, content creators, publishers, and social networks a way to monetize word-of-mouth recommendations on any website, app or platform. WOM is backed by dozens of seasoned investors from around the globe. For more info about WOM: https://womprotocol.io

About BULLZ

BULLZ is a dedicated app for discovering authentic blockchain and crypto-related recommendations. Users can find trending projects, discuss them together with other crypto enthusiasts and experts and can get rewarded for sharing their own videos about the projects and companies they love. With the “promote to earn” model, users are rewarded with WOM Tokens for their recommendations directly within the app. For more information about BULLZ: https://bullz.com