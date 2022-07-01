Busy Holiday Travel Weekend Getting Underway | 99.1 WQIK | Florida News

The busy holiday travel weekend officially kicks into high gear today.

AAA’s Mark Jenkins says they’re expecting this to be one of the busiest 4th of July travel weekends in nearly 20 years.

Jenkins says high gas prices don’t seem to be a deterrent.

He says that while it’s costing about $25 more this year to fill the family vehicle with gas as compared to 2021, AAA is expecting 42-million people to hit the roads over the travel period which starts today and ends Monday.

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images