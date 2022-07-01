CBD treats, drops for pets in high demand during holiday fireworks

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Fireworks are a popular part of July 4th celebrations, but that can mean bad news for dog owners. Many dogs become scared and anxious when it comes to loud noises.

Staff at “The Whole Dog Market” in Atlanta say there are a few things pet owners can do, especially when fireworks go off this weekend.

“We can do fun things like a good high-value chew to occupy their time. When dogs chew and are licking and anything like that, they are releasing endorphins,” said Jeffrey Stephenson, The Whole Dog Market.

But if that doesn’t work and pet owners want to find an alternative to traditional prescription medication, CBD is an option.

“I use CBD with all four of my animals,” said Stephenson.

CBD, which is cannabidiol, is a chemical in the cannabis Sativa plant. It doesn’t contain THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana. CBD treats and drops are marketed as helping calm anxiety, soothing joint pain and more for pets. And with such high demand, their pet shop is having trouble keeping it in stock.

“With my puppy, it really helps with calming and lowering heart rate and helping some of those what we would call ‘freak out’ moments,” said Stephenson.

But medical studies on CBD treats and CBD drops haven’t been extensive, and so many veterinarians CBS46 reached out to say they couldn’t give expert advice or recommendations as it’s still very new and not backed by a large body of research.

“I isn’t as widespread as a lot of other things in the dog food industry, I completely understand why they might be tentative with it but I can also understand why they might be tentative with something like a dog Xanax,” said Stephenson.

