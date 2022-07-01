Hello. This is your Russia-Ukraine War Briefing, a weeknight guide to the latest news and analysis about the conflict.
“You have created an impressive anti-corruption machine,” she said. “But now these institutions need teeth, and the right people in senior posts.” Von der Leyen also told Ukraine to name new heads for two anti-corruption agencies, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.
To get some insight on Ukraine’s struggles with corruption, I turned to Marie Yovanovitch, who focused on the issue when she served as the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine from 2016 to 2019. A career diplomat, she became a target of a smear campaign by allies of former President Donald Trump that eventually resulted in her being recalled from the post. She was a central witness in Trump’s impeachment trial.
Our conversation has been lightly edited and condensed.
What are some of the challenges Ukraine faces in eradicating corruption?
Corruption in Ukraine and in other countries of the former Soviet Union, and especially in Russia, is the malign legacy of the Soviet Union, where government did not work.
The leadership were stealing and padding their own nests, and the people were left to figure out how they were going to get medical services for a family member, how they were going to get telephones hooked up in their apartment, etc.
And you find a way. You find a person who can help you and you give them a little consideration.
So on the one hand, you have the grand corruption, the grand larceny where millions and billions are being taken away from government coffers so there is nothing left to provide services to the people.
But the petty corruption sets up that parallel system of governance. And that is a problem because it doesn’t end when you start putting in reforms. Who’s going to be the first to say, “Oh, I’m going to give up that slot that I got through this little consideration.”
People want an end to corruption. Getting there is hard and changing that whole philosophy is a lot harder. It’s the work of generations. It happens with neighbors talking to neighbors, with it being inculcated in schools, in churches and in all of the social institutions.
This is a transformational kind of a change, it’s not something that you can do with a stroke of a pen.
The U.S. is giving Ukraine huge amounts of aid. Does that make you nervous when it comes to corruption?
I’m not saying that magically everything changed on Feb. 24, because of course it didn’t. But if the Ukrainians were sidelining some of this assistance, selling it to whomever for a profit, you can’t just do that on your own. These are big systems.
And I just think that in this existential moment, when Ukrainians are fighting for their country, their freedom, their families, I don’t think it’d be tolerated. I think somebody would blow the whistle and I think it would be stopped.
That isn’t to say that there isn’t temptation. We know that to be true everywhere in the world. And that’s a good thing that the U.S. embassy did reopen.
Some of the staff members are security personnel and some of what they do is account for what we provide and do spot checks and various other things. I say that from past experience.
We’ve heard a lot about how Russia’s performance on the battlefield has exposed how corruption has infested its military. What about Ukraine’s?
In the past, there certainly was corruption, especially in the procurement process. This is not unique, we can see it in the Russian military, we can frankly see it in our own, because that’s where the money is.
One of the things that we were working with the Ukrainians on was to help parliament get a measure of oversight on those procurement processes because, as we know, in democracies, when there are eyes on, it’s always harder to do your side deals.
In my time, we didn’t get as far as we wanted, but I know that work continued and hopefully it is helping with that process.
What will be the main challenges with corruption after the war?
There are going to be billions of dollars worth of assistance coming in. That means lots of money, and so lots of opportunities to sideline some of that money.
It’s going to be important that there is lots of oversight. And conditionality, frankly. That’s going to be tough after this very difficult period for Ukraine. But I think it’s going to be crucially important to ensure that a negotiated plan of how the Ukrainians want to move forward actually does happen. I think conditionality helps.
The end of the war is going to be a huge opportunity to build a new Ukraine, a Ukraine that Ukrainians had been wanting to build for many, many years.
Russian missiles kill 21 near Odessa
Ukrainian rescuers today sifted through the rubble for victims and survivors of Russian strikes that killed at least 21 people in a residential building and a recreational center in Serhiivka, a coastal town southwest of the Odessa port.
“Yellow cranes hoisted slabs of concrete from the twisted wreckage of a collapsed hotel; blankets and washing clung to the side of a listing apartment block; a purple curtain blown out by the shock waves hung eerily from a pine tree,” my colleague Roger Cohen reported from the scene. “Maple leaves blasted from trees formed a vast green carpet in the midst of the mayhem and bloodshed.”
There were no apparent military targets in the vicinity of the attack, which came a day after Russian forces retreated from Snake Island, a tiny outcrop in the Black Sea vital to controlling shipping lanes.
“This was an act of revenge for the successful liberation of Snake Island,” Yevhen Yenin, the first deputy minister of internal affairs, said.
For the people of Serhiivka, it was just another senseless act of war.
“I don’t understand much,” said Oksana Sorochan, a seamstress. “I only understand that they are killing us, and that’s it.”
Ukraine won its soup battle with Russia when UNESCO listed Ukrainian borscht as “a cultural heritage in need of urgent safeguarding.”
The U.S. allowed a tanker from a Russian port to unload its cargo in New Orleans after concluding it didn’t breach sanctions, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Facing down the threats posed to democracy by Trump and Putin has become the defining challenge of Biden’s presidency. But it’s not clear if he’s winning, Susan Glasser writes in The New Yorker.
