To get some insight on Ukraine’s struggles with corruption, I turned to Marie Yovanovitch, who focused on the issue when she served as the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine from 2016 to 2019. A career diplomat, she became a target of a smear campaign by allies of former President Donald Trump that eventually resulted in her being recalled from the post. She was a central witness in Trump’s impeachment trial.

Our conversation has been lightly edited and condensed.

What are some of the challenges Ukraine faces in eradicating corruption?

Corruption in Ukraine and in other countries of the former Soviet Union, and especially in Russia, is the malign legacy of the Soviet Union, where government did not work.

The leadership were stealing and padding their own nests, and the people were left to figure out how they were going to get medical services for a family member, how they were going to get telephones hooked up in their apartment, etc.