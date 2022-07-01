Categories
US

CPD investigating after boy, 6, allegedly pushed out window by family member at Lawndale home


CHICAGO (WLS) — A 6-year-old boy only suffered a broken ankle after being accidentally pushed out a third-floor window by a family member in Chicago’s West Side Lawndale neighborhood Wednesday night.

Chicago police said the boy fell just after 11 p.m. in the 1200-block of South Kildare Avenue.

He broke his right ankle, and Chicago fire crews took him to Stroger Hospital in good condition, according to CPD.

RELATED: Residents cite safety concerns after 1-year-old falls from 3rd-story window in Englewood

No one was in custody as of early Thursday.

CPD said the incident is still being investigated by Area Four detectives.

A 1-year-old boy was critically injured after falling out of a third-story window in the Englewood neighborhood earlier this month, authorities said.

Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.