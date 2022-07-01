‘Crisis point’ as quarter of all UK drivers avoiding vital car repairs due to rising costs

A new study by Scrap Car Comparison has revealed that a quarter (25 percent) of UK drivers are avoiding getting their cars repaired due to the rising cost of living, with many regularly suffering from stress related to the expensive running of their vehicle.

With the cost of living in the UK continuing to rise and petrol prices becoming a particular point of concern, researchers surveyed 1,500 motorists from across the country to discover how this may be affecting the safe running of vehicles currently out on UK roads.

Alarmingly, with the average cost of repairing and maintaining a car in the UK almost hitting £500 per year (£479), a quarter of motorists are actively avoiding getting necessary repairs due to the cost.

A further 16 percent admit to running a risk with the law by delaying or outright avoiding getting their MOT, a risk that could result in a costly fine of up to £2,500 and a driving ban.

These numbers are even higher for certain age groups too, with drivers under the age of 25 being hit hardest, as just shy of half (49 percent) have swerved a repair, and 45 percent their MOT or car service, due to costs they can’t cover.

