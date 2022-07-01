Demi Moore, 59, showcases ageless beauty in sultry bikini shot as she poses poolside

Demi Moore, 59, gave no clue that she is about to enter her seventh decade of life in an extraordinarily youthful photo of the star outdoors.

The Ghost actress’s long hair fell across her arms while the Hollywood favourite stared seductively into the camera in nothing but a bikini.

The Indecent Proposal star teased that the photo was just the first of a series of snaps to follow in aid of a new collaboration with the brand Andie Swim.

“A little fun for the sun, coming soon!” Demi captioned her photo, in view of almost three million followers.

“I’ve been working on something special with @AndieSwim and can’t wait to share it with the world!”