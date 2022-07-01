Categories
Automotive

Drivers issued urgent warning for ‘crash for cash’ scams as hotspots named – ‘lure you in’



Drivers issued urgent warning for 'crash for cash' scams as hotspots named - 'lure you in'

MOTORISTS have been given an urgent warning to watch out for gangs of criminals using “crash for cash” scams.



Source link

Avatar

By Felix Reeves

Felix Reeves writes all things motoring for the Cars section. He recently completed his BA in Journalism at the University of Kent.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.