Duchess of Kent ‘deeply hurt’ after heartwarming request refused by Wimbledon bosses

As day five of Wimbledon commences, all eyes are on the tennis players from across the world, who have descended on SW19 to make a bid for the prestigious titles. While the sportspeople are the stars of the show, some attention is drawn to the Royal Box, which seats the tournament’s most exclusive guests. Two members of the Royal Family are expected to sit in the exclusive box on Friday, Princess Michael of Kent, the wife of the Queen’s first cousin Prince Michael, alongside the Duchess of Gloucester, the wife of Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, another of the Queen’s first cousins.

The royals are regular attendees at the Centre Court and have been involved with the prestigious event for decades. Currently, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge holds the royal patronage of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, while Prince Edward, Duke of Kent is the President. Both regularly attend the tennis tournament to present the winners’ trophies to the champions, and are often accompanied by their partners, Prince William and Katharine, Duchess of Kent. In fact, the Duchess of Kent was a familiar face at Wimbledon and even presented some of the winners’ trophies herself. READ MORE: How Kate was forced to make abrupt Wimbledon exit after unexpected health alert

Katharine, Duchess of Kent was a familiar face at Wimbledon.

The Duke and Duchess of Kent and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge at Wimbledon last year.

However, one incident at the historic competition soured her relationship with the club and left the Duchess of Kent “deeply hurt”, according to unearthed reports. In 1999, Katharine wanted to bring the 12-year-old son of a bereaved friend into the Royal Box. However, her request was refused because children who were not royals were not allowed to sit in the exclusive enclosure. As a result, the child was offered alternative seating and the Duchess received a letter from Wimbledon tennis chief John Curry reminding her of the rules.

The Duke and Duchess of Kent at the Service of Thanksgiving for the Jubilee last month.

There were reports the letter also told her to keep guests limited to one a day, with the Guardian reporting the Duchess to be "in the habit of inviting three or four guests several times during the tournament". According to the BBC, the Duchess was "deeply hurt" by the letter and considered a boycott of the Royal Box. In September 1999, the Wimbledon chief reportedly apologised to Katharine, but stood by the ban. In a statement, he said: "I regret any unintentional hurt this may have caused to her Royal Highness."

He also denied restricting her guests to one per day, and said: “As happens every year with all our royal guests, I reconfirmed our guidelines concerning the invitation of additional guests and the subject of children. No royal has been limited to one guest in the past or will be in the future”. Refusing to change the ban, the chief added: “Because of demand for space in the royal box, we also ask that, apart from children of the royal family, children are not invited as they exclude other worthy people from attending, many of whom contribute to tennis”. While there were reports of the Duchess threatening to boycott the Royal Box, she made it clear that she “respects the rules”. A spokesman for the Duchess of Kent told the BBC at the time: “The Duchess has asked me to make clear that she respects the rules and regulations of the All England Lawn Tennis Club with whom she shares a wish to encourage more children and young people to watch and participate in tennis.

Jana Novotna is presented with the Venus Rosewater Dish trophy by Katharine, Duchess of Kent.

“She has also asked me to say that, as in previous years, she is much looking forward to attending next year’s championships and the next Davis Cup matches.” Along with her husband, Katharine continued to hand out winners’ trophies until 2001, well after her retirement from public life. Perhaps most famously, the Duchess comforted Jana Novotna after losing to Steffi Graf. Novotna had looked set to beat Graf, only to double fault at game point at 4-1 in the final set, lose her nerve and hurtle to a three set loss. Her visible emotions during the presentation ceremony, and the moving scenes as she was comforted by the Duchess of Kent, are indelibly cemented in Wimbledon history.

The Duchess of Kent presented the winners’ trophy to Venus in 2001.