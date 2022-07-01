easyJet strikes: Full list of flights affected as 450 workers in Spain walkout

easyJet passengers hoping to travel to or from Barcelona’s El Prat airport, Malaga and Palma de Mallorca could all face uncertainty in their travel plans this weekend as the first phase of staff strikes begins. Some 450 people working for the airline in Spain have staged walkouts over pay today and will continue to do so until Sunday, July 3. The disruption is expected to continue into the month too, with two more weekends of walkouts planned in July. easyJet has said it plans to operate its “full schedule of flights” today, yet several flights have already been impacted by the action. This is the full list of flights that have been delayed or cancelled by the airline on Friday, July 1.

When are easyJet strikes happening?

Today marks the first of nine days worth of planned strike action throughout July.

A dispute over pay for easyJet workers in Spain is to blame for the disruption after it was revealed by the USO that its members in Spain have a base salary of around €850 less a month than easyJet cabin crew in France and Germany.

The union, which has been in a dispute with the airline since February, will support workers who choose to go ahead with planned strike action throughout the month.

