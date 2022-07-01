Energy crisis: Frost calls to ‘drop mad dash’ to net zero to avoid ‘rationing’ this winter





Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is currently mulling over plans to end the ban on fracking, as a British Geological Survey paper examining the safety of drilling is set to be delivered to him soon. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the UK has explored numerous ways to boost its energy security, as experts fear that Russia’s move to slash gas flowing into Europe could have ramifications on the UK as well. To safeguard itself from major shocks, Britain has rapidly scaled up green energy projects like wind, solar and nuclear, while also giving the green light on North Sea oil and gas projects.

However, Mr Kwarteng has so far been hesitant to end the ban on fracking, which involves releasing the natural gas trapped under the earth by drilling deep down and sending a high-pressure mixture of water, sand and chemicals at a rock layer. Mr Kwarteng said: “We have always been clear that shale gas could be part of our future energy mix. “But we need to be led by the science and above all we need to have the ongoing support of local communities.” However, Lord Frost has urged the Government to rethink its policy on achieving net zero carbon emission and get back to fracking. Writing in a Telegraph column, he warned that neither the UK nor the EU have an energy strategy that can deliver “copious supplies” of energy.

He noted that there were two ways in which the UK could reach net zero by 2050, the first of which is to install an energy supply that is affordable, carbon-free and capable of generating massive amounts of power. He wrote: “I don’t see how we are going to do this with current technology and the attempt to get there will be extremely expensive.” He added the second route the UK could take is to “crush the demand” for energy to match that which can be produced by renewable energy, with measures like home insulation and heat pumps He noted that while the UK could push for these measures, like imposing electric cars by banning the sale of fossil fuel cars, such measures would be extremely unpopular and a “limit on prosperity.” READ MORE: Energy crisis: UK builds worlds longest cable to power 7 million homes

Previously, Zac Goldsmith, the Minister for the Pacific, international environment, climate & forests & UK animal welfare dismissed any proposals that fracking could be the solution. In a series of tweets, he said: The argument that fracking will reduce our reliance on Russian gas is wrong. “And to replace half the gas we import, we’d likely need around 6,000 new wells, with all the associated industrial equipment & endless movements of trucks ferrying toxic chemicals & wastewater to & from sites. “It’s hard to imagine communities across the UK being ok with that. “And given the gas would be produced by private firms and sold at the highest price (internationally), there would likely be no measurable impact on UK gas prices anyway.”





