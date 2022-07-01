Friday Wimbledon Odds, Predictions: Best Bets For Third Round Slate of Tennis (July 1)

The third round gets going on Friday at Wimbledon, and we have you covered with an assortment of best bets across the men’s and women’s draws.

Our experts have identified a number of spots that have value at the Championships on Friday, and we break them all down in the links below.

Read on to see how we’re playing the third round slate of tennis at Wimbledon.

Matches are listed in chronological order. Match times are subject to change and many will be played after the projected start time. Read here for advice on watching Wimbledon.

6 a.m. ET

Jelena Ostapenko is one of the WTA’s best grass-courters, and David Gertler believes she’ll thrive against Irina-Camelia Begu.

Read on for his best bet and prediction for the match.

6 a.m. ET

Frances Tiafoe and Alexander Bublik met just a week ago in Eastbourne.

Bublik won that match, but Kenny Ducey is expecting something different this time around.

8 a.m. ET

Tatjana Maria is one of the more unorthodox players on the tour, and Gertler believes that could cause some issues for Maria Sakkari.

See why he’s looking at the spread of this encounter.

8:20 a.m. ET

Ugo Humbert was one of the biggest threats on grass just a year ago, and he’s beginning to find form again.

Read on for Ducey’s take on his match with David Goffin.

9:15 a.m. ET

Big-serving American John Isner took out Andy Murray in the last round, and he now has his sights set on Jannik Sinner.

Luke Holmberg articulates the rationale for getting behind Isner.

9:15 a.m. ET

Angelique Kerber is a former Wimbledon champion and a dangerous grass-courter.

See how Jon Reid is playing her match with Elise Mertens.

9:45 a.m. ET

The three-time reigning Wimbledon champion and current best grass court player on the men’s side of the game faces off with countryman Miomir Kecmanovic.

See how Holmberg is predicting this one to go down.

10:30 a.m. ET

Carlos Alcaraz has already become one of the best players in the sport, but his grass court prowess isn’t quite on par with the rest of his game.

See how Avery Zimmerman is looking to take advantage of that in his match with Oscar Otte.