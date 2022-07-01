Games Workshop’s Talisman and expansions $0.22 on Humble Bundle

The Games Workshop game, Talisman, is the focus of the latest Humble Bundle, which sees the base game and all 53 of its expansions available at just $10.94, or $0.22 each. Originally released in 1983, Talisman has been a popular choice with gamers for years, and the digital edition and its expansions remains one of the best ways for you to experience it.

So what makes the Games Workshop Talisman Humble Bundle worth going for? Well, by including absolutely everything in one package, you’ll immediately gain access to a comprehensive digital board game experience. If you’ve wanted to try Talisman: Digital Edition for sometime, this is the best way for you to do so.

Here’s a list of all the expansions included in the bundle:

The Blood Moon Expansion

The Nether Realm Expansion

The City Expansion

The Sacred Pool Expansion

The Highland Expansion

The Frostmarch Expansion (Legendary Deck)

The Dungeon Expansion

The Reaper Expansion

Complete Runestone Deck

Martial Artist character

Saracen character

Jester character

Goblin Shaman character

Illusionist character

Shaman character

Shape Shifter character

Apprentice Mage character

Black Witch character

Gambler character

Martyr character

Genie character

Devil’s Minion character

Courtesan character

Exorcist character

The Clockwork Kingdom Expansion

The Ancient Beasts Expansion

The Realm of Souls Expansion

The Cataclysm Expansion

The Harbinger Expansion

The Dragon Expansion

The Firelands Expansion

The Woodland Expansion

Talisman Origins: The Eternal Conflict

Talisman Origins: The Legend of Pandora’s Box

Talisman Origins: Beyond the Veil

Talisman Origins

The Frostmarch Expansion: Legendary Deck

The Sacred Pool Expansion: Legendary Deck

The City Expansion: Legendary Deck

The Blood Moon Expansion: Legendary Deck

Base Game: Legendary Deck

The Dungeon Expansion: Legendary Deck

The Highland Expansion: Legendary Deck

The Reaper Expansion: Legendary Deck

Vampire character

Pilgrim character

Satyr character

Swordsman character

Witch Hunter character

Pathfinder character

Woodsman character

Samurai character

Not really familiar with Talisman? Well, it’s an adventure board game with a heavy RPG influence. You and a selection of your friends have to embark across a fantasy world, drawing cards and dealing with random encounters as you do, with the ultimate goal of securing the Crown of Command.

The addition of all the expansions gives the game so much variety. Not only does it provide a long list of playable characters, but also tons of new environments to explore, and even story chapters that delve into the world and its backstory in greater depth.

Also, if you buy this Humble Bundle, you will be helping to support The Trevor Project – a charity doing important work to help cut down suicide rates among gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, and questioning young people.

