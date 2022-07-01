Genshin Impact 2.8 live stream start time, free Primogems codes

Genshin Impact 2.8 live stream is dropping soon, with the special programme for the next major update set to reveal a whole load of free Primogem codes and what to expect from the upcoming summer patch. The Genshin Impact 2.8 live stream is taking place this week on Saturday July 2 with a start time of 8am UTC-4. If you’re wondering what UTC-4 is in BST, then people in the UK will be able to tune in to the Genshin Impact 2.8 live stream at 1pm UK time.

Here’s the list of start times for the Genshin Impact 2.8 live stream for different regions…

Genshin Impact 2.8 live stream start times: 5am pacific time, 10am eastern, 1pm BST, 2pm CEST on Saturday July 2

If you want to tune in to the live stream then you’ll have to head to the Genshin Impact Twitch channel.

A replay of the event will be available on the Genshin Impact YouTube four hours after it first airs.

Announcing the broadcast, the official Genshin Impact Twitter posted: “Version 2.8 Special Program Preview.

“Dear Travelers, the special program will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 7/2, 08:00 AM (UTC-4)! >>>https://twitch.tv/genshinimpactofficial