Homer Cemetery gets some TLC from Hamilton County Cemetery Preservation

Dennis Allen, of Genealogical Treasures LLC, above, works on resealing a section of a headstone to its base. -Submitted photo



A broken headstone was repaired using epoxy bringing both pieces back together. The headstone was supported, while the epoxy dried, by a brace and clamps. Painters tape, easily removed, is used at the break site to avoid smearing the epoxy onto the face of the stone.

WEBSTER CITY — Hamilton County Cemetery Preservation Society — HCCPS — members took their work to the Homer Cemetery, Section B, on June 23.

Volunteers re-set two headstones lying on the ground. They assisted Dennis Allen, of Genealogical Treasures LLC, with other heavier headstones in need of assistance. Nine headstones that were built in sections were lifted and resealed using Joint-Tite putty. Three leaning headstones were lifted at the base and leveled, using backfill with river rock and gravel.

HCCPS visits each of the six Hamilton County pioneer cemeteries annually to assess the status of headstones. HCCPS makes repairs to headstones with permission of the township trustees.