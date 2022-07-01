How To Earn Double The Cashback With Apple Card This Summer

People who use the Apple Card, the digital-centric credit card by Apple and Goldman Sachs, can earn more daily cash this summer as the company is offering four percent cash back at select retailers. The credit card debuted in 2019 as a modern take on the typical credit card, with an easy-to-use management platform built into the Wallet app. It offers daily cash back that can be used almost instantly on an Apple Cash Card that appears in the Wallet app, and provides two percent cash back on all purchases made using Apple Pay. The card was designed to help users pay off their bills — clearly showing spending habits, due dates, recommended payments, and previews of interest charges. The consistent two percent cash back at all retailers using Apple Pay is a flagship feature of the credit card, but users can earn more cash back at select retailers this summer.

Though the Apple Card is designed to be used with the company’s devices — and requires ownership of an iPhone or iPad to get started — it can be used without Apple Pay. The company’s contactless payment system works great for people who carry an iPhone or wear an Apple Watch, as long as the stores they shop at support contactless payments. Apple thought of this, though, and created a numberless titanium physical card for use at places that do not accept Apple Pay. However, the amount of cash back a user can receive from purchases directly relates to the payment method used. The use of Apple Pay garners two percent cash back, but using the physical card drops the amount of cash back to one percent. Similarly, getting Apple’s summer cash back requires a specific form of payment with the Apple Card.





Earning additional cash back at certain retailers isn’t new, and in fact, users can earn extra daily cash at some stores any time of the year. Of course, Apple is a great place to shop with an Apple Card, since it offers three percent cash back and interest-free financing options for purchases. There are also other stores that provide three percent cash back all-year, including Ace Hardware, Duane Reade, Walgreens, Exxon, Nike, Uber, T-Mobile, Mobil, Panera Bread, and Walgreens. These offers can be strategically used to get more value out of the Apple Card, like getting gas from Exxon Mobil or paying a T-Mobile monthly bill with the credit card. this summer, Apple is offering more cash back for brands that are often shopped at in-season.





Where You Can Earn Double The Cash Back





Apple Card users can earn double the cash back — totaling four percent — through the end of July with the company’s latest offer. The brands that are included in the promotion are StubHub, Petco, HotelTonight, Fandango, Yeti, J.Crew, Ray-Ban, and Crocs. These are all retailers that are commonly sought after in the summer months, explaining the timing of the deal. StubHub is a top option for sporting, concert, and other event tickets, while HotelTonight is a room booking platform. Other brands, like Ray-Ban and Crocs, provide summer wear and fashion items. Yeti will keep drinks and other items cool throughout the summer with a line of bottles, bags, coolers, and more. All of these retailers are included in the Apple Card promotion, and users can earn four percent cash back on purchases.





Though the offer is available to anyone with the Apple Card and doesn’t require additional enrollment, there is a specific payment method that must be used in order to earn double the cash back on eligible purchases. While the normal two percent cash back requires the use of Apple Pay, this promotion goes a step further. The four percent cash back deal can only be used with purchases made in the retailers’ app or on the web. That means that using Apple Pay in-store or the physical Apple Card will only earn the standard cash back rates. It’s disappointing that the cash back deal is limited, but most people are likely familiar with online shopping anyway. As long as Apple Card users pay online at the above retailers, they’ll earn double the cash back through July 31.





