Inside Mame Niang’s virtuous life in Norway

Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Mame Niang appears to have settled in Norway following his retirement from professional football. Here’s a look.

The story

Niang was widely adored in South Africa having spent close to a decade in the PSL. Nicknamed “Long Weekend”, the Senegal international spends a lot of his time being a dad and he seems to live a comfortable and minimalistic life – which should come as no surprise as he was known to be quite a humble character.

Scroll through the gallery above to check out Niang’s lifestyle in Norway

The 38-year-old is well-travelled as he has plied his trade in several countries including his home nation Senegal, Germany, and Norway.

Having begun his professional career in 2004, according to Transfermarkt, the tall centre-forward broke through at Moroka Swallows in 2005 before going on to play for the likes of Supersport United, University of Pretoria, Sundowns, AmaZulu, and Royal Eagles.

He hung up his boots in 2019 after his last stint with Tuks and he is fondly remembered for his distinct height. It is quite possible that Niang may have been the tallest player to ever play in the PSL at 1.94 metres, which could perhaps be a fun fact if proven true.

He now leads a tight-knit lifestyle as a devoted family man with two kits and a wife.

Did you know?

Perhaps surprisingly, Niang has never played for the Lions of Teranga as there is no record of him representing his country.

Your thoughts, please?

What is your fondest memory of Niang?