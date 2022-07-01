JD com : Health Acquires Pet Care Business | MarketScreener

by Vivian Yang

JD Health announced an acquisition of assets agreement with JD.com on June 29 ，pertaining to the purchase of pet health product categories including prescription drugs/ prescription diet, pet nutrition, pet deworming, pet milk powder, pet mouth, ear and eye cleaning, and more.

JD’s internet pet hospital, launched in October 2021, provides integrated online and offline pet care to customers with diversified services in the area of pet diet, disease prevention and veterinary medicine, healthcare advice, pet behavior training and more. JD.com, the controlling shareholder of JD Health, believes that the acquisition will help further integrate professional veterinary services, offering quality products to customers and creating a comprehensive ecosystem with one-stop solutions to meet users’ pet-healthcare needs.

To date, JD Health’s pet hospital has over 5,000 registered vets who provide 24/7 online consultations in seven departments, namely dogs, cats, general practitioners and more. The hospital also provides a full process service to meet pet’s healthcare needs in different scenarios, such as specialist centers, pre-diagnosis consultations, post-diagnosis health management, online follow-ups, hospital visits and more. This April, it became the first online pet hospital in China that passed the ISO 9001 quality management system standard.

JD’s pet products business has seen a rapid growth in recent years with the rise of the pet economy in China. The platform is currently partnering with over 3,000 merchants and offering nearly 20 million SKUs of products. During this year’s JD618 Grand Promotion, over 680,000 pet products from over 550 brands participated in the 30-day price guarantee program, offering better quality and more assured services to customers.

According to the White Paper on China’s Pet Health Industry 2021, besides pet food, pet health has become the second-largest market of rigid demand of the industry, with a size reaching RMB 60 billion yuan and accounting for 22 percent of the entire pet industry and the market share continues to grow.

