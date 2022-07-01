Kylian Mbappé, Football Star, Explores Web3 Space with Sorare’s Deal

Kylian Mbappé joins Sorare as an ambassador and investor to represent web3 space

Professional French Football player Kylian Mbappé follows Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s path into the world of non-fungible tokens ( NFT ) and web3 space.

Mbappé, inspired by Ronaldo and Messi’s entry into web3 space and NFT, has joined Sorare, an online game that lets users create or trade digital collectibles. The footballer becomes Sorare’s first player ambassador and investor to represent web3 space and NFTs. Nicholas Julia, CEO of Sorare, shared an announcement on Twitter about Mbappé’s affiliation.

🔥 2018: @Sorare is born. @KMbappe wins the World Cup with 2 goals in the Final

🏆 2021: Sorare becomes largest global fantasy football game with over 250 clubs. Kylian is already 5x Ligue 1 Champion

🚀 2022: Sorare and Kylian join forces to change the game forever!

🧵More below pic.twitter.com/fJrHBCM5Xh — Nicolas Julia (@ni2las) June 29, 2022

In a tweet, Julia says, “Mbappé is becoming our exclusive, long-term Ambassador as well as a major investor.”

According to SportsProMedia, Sorare will contribute to Mbappé’s charity program, IBKM, which educates the youth from disadvantaged backgrounds with training, conferences, equipment, and special diploma. Moreover, the team behind Sorare also announced that they will auction a unique Mbappé digital trading card, where all the sales will be donated to the charity program.

