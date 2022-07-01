Legoland Florida offers limited-time annual pass deal

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Legoland Florida Resort is offering a summer celebration deal on annual passes.

What You Need To Know Families can purchase three Legoland Florida Awesomer or Awesomest annual passes and get the fourth one free

It’s a limited-time, online-only deal

The annual passes include unlimited admission, with no blockout dates

Legoland is also rolling out another deal: a second day free at the parks when you stay at one of the Legoland Florida Resort hotels

In this limited-time, online-only deal, families can purchase three Legoland Florida Awesomer or Awesomest annual passes and get the fourth one free.

The annual passes include unlimited admission, with no blockout dates, to Legoland Florida theme park, Legoland Florida water park, and Peppa Pig Theme Park, as well as other Merlin attractions, such as Sea Life Orlando Aquarium, Madame Tussauds Orlando and Legoland Discovery Center Atlanta.

Passholders also get free parking, admission to all annual events (including Brick-or-Treat and Holidays at Legoland), in-park discounts and more.

Legoland is also rolling out another summer deal, offering a second day free at the parks when you stay at one of Legoland Florida Resort’s three hotels: Legoland Hotel, Legoland Pirate Island Hotel and Legoland Beach Retreat.

The deal is valid for travel dates from July 17 through September 29 and includes free daily breakfast, separate sleeping areas for kids and in-room treasure hunts.

For more information on the annual passes deal, visit the Legoland website.