‘Life is cruel’ Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey marks milestone three months after his death

Posting a sweet video of Tom spending time with his daughter, Kelsey captioned the post: “Well my babygirl is 3 and it’s been 3 months since we lost Tom – two big milestones.

“3 years with our amazing Rae has absolutely flown by but I can’t remember life without her here.

“3 months without Tom has felt like a lifetime but yet it feels like only yesterday he was here with me.

“Life is cruel and amazing, hard, yet magical and everything in between. Happy Birthday babygirl, may all your wishes come true.” (sic)