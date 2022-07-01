Max Verstappen booed by British Grand Prix fans as Christian Horner defends star

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has leapt to the defence of Max Verstappen after the reigning world champion was jeered as he walked the Silverstone track on Thursday. The build-up to this weekend’s British Grand Prix has been dominated by the racism storm that has engulfed F1, with Verstappen’s girlfriend’s father, Nelson Piquet, central to the controversy.

“It’s never nice to hear boos for any driver and it’s unusual for a British Grand Prix crowd to do that, because they usually appreciate all drivers,” he told Sky Sports. “But it’s something that he accepts. Lewis is their favourite driver here, I’ve got no issue with that.”

And he defended Verstappen’s stance on the divisive saga, adding: “Max is absolutely clear that he’s fully supportive, he stated it in the press conference yesterday. He’s fully supportive of Lewis and, not just Lewis, but just to any form of racism or discrimination in the sport. And as Red Bull we’re a young team, we’re a very inclusive team. We have a very young following, a very diverse following, and that’s very, very important to us.”

