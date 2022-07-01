Movies changing available language after purchase

Hello, i am experiencing a strange issue, i have posted on apple community and no feedback. There is as well no apple shop in my country so getting support from apple is complicated

When i do review movies via store in TV app on iphone, i see that a movie have audio language which i want.

After i purchase the movie, the available languages are gone. I have chcecked my accout region, changed iphone language and nothing solved my issue. Its frustrating as i have to ask for refunds all the time. Its not happening to all movies so i cant see failure pattern..see pictures of movie info before and after purchase…