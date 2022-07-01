Moxy South Beach – jump right into the Miami party spirit in this perfectly located hotel





South Beach is where the party really gets going in Miami, USA – and Britons looking for a fabulously located hotel that brings the fun should check in to Moxy South Beach. Opened last year, the hotel has come into its own this year as travellers around the world get moving again and are looking for a good time – and good times are what this hotel is all about.

Rooms Moxy hotels are famed for their bunk bed rooms – perfect for groups of friends looking to cut costs (and gossip late into the night together). The sitting room version of these rooms are cleverly designed to maximise space, and even manage to fit in a sofa area for lounging in before heading out for the night. There are also Double Queen rooms, which as is standard in the States, feature double beds. I stayed in a King Room with Ocean Views – being willing to share a (massive) bed with my friend meant gaining storage space on the twin room, which we preferred. The hotel does have suites, but as it is marketed at a younger crowd, there are only two – so book early if you want one! These are extremely spacious, which is a true luxury in South Beach where most hotels sit in older buildings and do run small. Whichever room type you opt for, it will be playfully designed and fun. Each room has floor to ceiling windows to make the most of the gorgeous Miami sunlight (and ocean views, if you opt for that) and features local custom art work to really give you the Miami flavour. The bathroom was an oasis after a day spent sightseeing or lounging by the pool, with a walk-in rain shower that I could have stood under forever. To make the most of space, guests can requests extra amenities if they want them from the front desk, rather than have things they don’t need cluttering up the cupboards and sides – a thoughtful touch that also leans into the sustainability that is such a priority for so many travellers now. And as a final twist to make you feel really at home, dogs (under 20llbs) are welcome – woof!

Restaurants The food at Moxy South Beach is worth checking out whether you are staying here or not. Breakfast at most hotels is a bit of an afterthought, or a cliché – not so here. Los Buenos Tacos serves freshly made juices, hand rolled tacos & Cuban style coffee all day. Designed to look like a classic Bodega, this spot had ample choice and big portions – just what I needed to refuel after a night of partying. The fact it is open until 2pm was an added bonus for this night owl. Across the lobby is Bar Moxy, which greets guests as they arrive. It’s the perfect people-watching spot as you enjoy a cocktail before starting the night – and not just of those passing through, as the oculus in the ceiling allows you to see swimmers in the pool above as they float by too. America is famed for introducing the world to brunch, and Serena restaurant’s offering doesn’t disappoint. Set in the open-air overlooking South Beach, the Mexican style restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, but really comes into its own for weekend brunch. It was packed with groups there to celebrate, but the excellent staff never looked too busy, and we felt extremely well looked after. I enjoyed a decadent lobster benedict, while my friend tucked into a divine tres leches french toast, all washed down with bubbles. Our best meal by far though was at seafood hotspot Como Como. I cannot heap enough praise on this restaurant – the food was outstanding, the cocktails were fantastic (try the Jamaicoso if you like rum, which I definitely do), and the staff were knowledgeable and super friendly. It was the perfect place for my friend to try oysters for the first time ever (she gave them a thumbs up) before we dived into jumbo shrimp and grilled branzino. As with the rest of Miami, the buzz really starts later at night, so book for 9pm to get the best atmosphere.

Amenities Make sure to make time for a day by the pool – cabanas can be booked for $100 a day, or beds & towels are free for hotel guests. There are staff walking around ready to bring you snacks and drinks to get into the pool party spirit, and on the weekends in particular the area has a fun party vibe all day. Bright inflatables fill the water – perfect for that much needed Instagram pic – and music fills the air. If the beach is more your scene, there are beds for hotel guests a short walk away on South Beach – but be warned, an umbrella will cost extra ($22). South Beach is busy, busy, busy, with groups playing music and posing for TikTok videos everywhere – but if you can ignore that (or join in!), the water is warm and not to be missed. For those that want to escape the party, head to The Upside on the rooftop of the hotel. There is a small pool and a more chilled out atmosphere, with films screened in the outdoor movie area and large daybeds to lounge on. One perk to definitely take advantage of is the free bikes (helmets and locks can also be borrowed for free). We took a ride down to the beach front for a long cruise on the eight mile trail, with gorgeous views of the water on one side and myriad hotels and historic buildings on the other.