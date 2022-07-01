Mum explains simple way to save £171 a year in number of budgeting moves

The Money Mum, real name Gemma Bird, appeared on GB News this morning to discuss how she has been able to survive the cost of living crisis. She explained that she has always been good with money so decided to start her blog to help other families who may need some help.

Gemma suggested people make savings on the smaller things as this can all add up.

She said: “Now it’s more important than ever.

“You can save all these small things that add up. So it could just be your shopping bill, like buying your fruit and veg loose rather than buying it packaged up.

“It could be savings of 22p per item but if you add that up over time – months and years – it all adds up.

