NY Giants fan claims Eagles head coach almost fought him on a tennis court

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JANUARY 16: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second half of the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Just when you thought you’ve heard of it all, a fella by the name of Peter over in New Jersey has spiced up the holiday weekend more than anyone could have imagined. That’s because he and Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni nearly came to blows over an argument on a tennis court?

That’s what ‘Peter from Maple Shade’ said while he was on WFAN speaking to hosts Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti. Per Peter, whose last name remains unknown, he was playing tennis in Haddonfield, N.J. when Sirianni allegedly yelled out to him that he had a problem with what he was wearing. Peter was donning an NY Giants cap. That’s when the story gets pretty darn wild.

An NY Giants fan claims Nick Sirianni called out Brian Daboll

“He goes, ‘Hey, I have a problem with what you are wearing,’” Peter said via phillyvoice.com. “And I go, ‘Listen bro, if you have a problem you come over here and do something about it.’”

This might be one of the most wild stories of the offseason thus far. If you take a look on Twitter, countless Eagles fans are blasting this Giants supporter, from the Bronx, for making up an insane story like this. On top of Sirianni apparently taking issue with his NY gear, Peter claimed that the Eagles head man also said that the Giants as a whole suck, as does Brian Daboll. People can listen to part of the interview thanks to Elite Sports NY.

We find this all incredibly hard to believe. Do we really think Sirianni was enjoying some tennis and then lost his mind in such a fashion that he had to rip a divisional rival and the team’s new head coach? Again, something feels fishy about this, but Peter was passionate with his description of how things went down.

If anything, this is now at the top of the list for questions that Eagles reporters must ask Sirianni once training camp begins for the Eagles. Someone must get to the bottom of this. While people assumed that the Giants-Eagles matchups in 2022 were going to be interesting thanks to James Bradberry signing with Philly on a one-year, $10 million deal, we now have this head-turning spin to the NFC East rivalry.

It looked like the hatred between these two teams’ fanbases had reached its highest point, but this story from Peter has opened plenty of eyes. Is it true, or is this die-hard Big Blue lover making things up to stir the pot a little bit ahead of the new season arriving for both squads? We’ll let you be the judge of that.