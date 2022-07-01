OptiGroup completes the acquisition of MaskeGruppen in Norway

STOCKHOLM, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — OptiGroup has completed its previously announced acquisition of 100% of the shares in MaskeGruppen AS. The transaction was completed after approval of the Norwegian Competition Authority. The purchase price has not been disclosed.

MaskeGruppen, with a turnover of NOK 1.2 billion in 2021, is a leading full-service distributor of facility supplies, healthcare products and industrial packaging to the private and public sector in Norway. MaskeGruppen will become part of OptiGroup’s Business Area Facility, Safety & Foodservice, and will continue to operate under its current brand Maske.

The acquisition of MaskeGruppen is in line with OptiGroup’s strategy to develop the business portfolio towards leading positions in attractive market segments. MaskeGruppen will complement and further strengthen OptiGroup’s service offering for B2B customers active in the cleaning & facility management, hotel & restaurant, the healthcare sector and the manufacturing industry in the Nordic region.

