Penn. Woman Gored by a Bison at Yellowstone National Park in Third Recent Attack

A large male bison is blocking the road in Yellowstone National Park

A 71-year-old Pennsylvania woman was gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park on Wednesday.

The National Park Service said in a news release Thursday that the incident occurred when the visitor and her daughter “inadvertently approached the bison as they were returning to their vehicle at the trailhead, causing the bull bison to charge” near Storm Point at Yellowstone Lake.

The tourist was transported to a hospital in Cody, Wyoming for the treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to the news release. The incident remains under investigation.

Buffalos grazing at Hayden Valley, Yellowstone, National Park, Wyoming, USA

The National Park Service advised visitors to remain more than 25 yards away from bison who can be “wild and unpredictable.”

“Approaching bison threatens them and they may respond by bluff charging, head bobbing, pawing, bellowing, or snorting,” the National Park Service said. “These are warning signs that you are too close and that a charge is imminent.”

The latest incident marks the third bison attack at Yellowstone National Park in a month.

Earlier this week, a 34-year-old Colorado man was gored by a bison while walking with his family on a boardwalk, according to a news release from the National Park Service.

“Family members did not leave the area, and the bull bison continued to charge and gored the male,” officials said.

“The male sustained an injury to his arm and was transported by ambulance to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center,” they added.

Video footage from the incident obtained by PEOPLE showed the group was standing close to the bison when it charged at two adults and a child. A third adult stepped in to help, getting between the animal and the child. The video shows the man was then briefly lifted into the air while being gored before he was able to get away.

On May 30, an Ohio woman, 25, was attacked by a bison after she approached the animal as it walked near the boardwalk at Black Sand Basin, according to a news release from the National Park Service.

“Consequently, the bison gored the woman and tossed her 10 feet into the air,” park officials wrote.

The woman was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with “a puncture wound and other injuries,” they added.