Prince Andrew ‘won’t speak’ to US lawyers about Epstein probe





The Duke of York has previously vowed to help investigators probing sex crimes committed by the twisted lovers, who trafficked young girls around the world.

One of their victims, Virginia Giuffre, to whom Prince Andrew this year paid a reported £12million out-of-court settlement after she accused the royal of abusing her on three occasions in 2001, told how Andrew’s friend Maxwell was guilty of “opening the door to hell” by introducing her and other girls to Epstein. Shamed former British socialite, Maxwell, 60, was this week sentenced to 20 years in jail for recruiting girls between 1994 and 2004 for paedophile Epstein, another friend of Prince Andrew. Epstein killed himself in jail in 2019 as he awaited his own sex-trafficking trial. Following the sentencing of Maxwell, daughter of the late disgraced media tycoon Robert Maxwell, lawyers representing more victims called for pressure to be ramped up on her inner circle.

But royal sources say the prince “considers the matter settled” after paying off his accuser so he did not have to face her in court. He has denied any wrongdoing and the payout to Giuffre is not an admission of liability. Andrew has since been trying to re-enter royal life, by going with the Queen to public events and paying visits to her Windsor home, despite being slapped down by Prince Charles and Prince William. A well-placed royal source said: “Andrew has no intention of speaking to US authorities, he has nothing to say and nothing to add. “He sees no reason why anyone would want to speak to him and now that his case has been settled with Virginia Giuffre, he considers the matter settled.”

Lisa Bloom, who represents several Epstein victims, said this week: “We call upon the FBI to fully investigate Prince Andrew. “Virginia Giuffre’s civil case should be just the beginning.” A spokesperson for the Duke would not comment.