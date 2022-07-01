Prince Edward gears up for Duke of Edinburgh title with key Scottish engagement today

The Queen was said to have humoured Edward when he requested the 11th Century title on the basis that he liked the character of Lord Wessex in the blockbuster film, Shakespeare in Love.

But at the time of his wedding, it was also announced the Queen and Philip intended for Edward to be created the Duke of Edinburgh when they had both died.

Prince Philip died in April 2021 at the age of 99, but under the current peerage rules, his Duke of Edinburgh title went to Philip’s eldest son, Prince Charles.

While Charles is now the Duke of Edinburgh, he does not publicly use the title and instead goes by his Prince of Wales title and his Duke of Rothesay title while in Scotland.