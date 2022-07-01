Queen sends fans wild in resurfaced clip as monarch says ‘dinner’ will trump England match





The resurfaced clip shows Her Majesty on a walk to meet members of the public in 1998. A man in the crowd asks the Monarch if she will be watching Argentina vs England in the world cup that evening. The Queen’s response has won her praise from her fans.

The Queen said: “Well, I don’t know, what time is it?” After being told the game would be played at eight o’clock, the Queen exclaimed: “Oh, I’ve got a dinner party!” A reporter in the crowd asks her whether she would be “cheering on” England for the match. Her reply has gone viral on TikTok -the video has received more than 120,000 views and 10,000 likes. Her Majesty said: “Well, I think one should, we’re going to have a very difficult job I think.” The Queen’s dry humour left viewers in stitches, they took to the platform to express their thoughts in the comments.

One said: "Big up to the queen, she has a great sense of humour." Another added: "I love all these clips, she's so sweet." Others noted how rare it was to see the Queen speaking outside of an arranged speech or meeting. One user said: "She doesn't talk to us much except a speech on Xmas day. Rare to see her in real life too." The video was also posted on The Royal Family YouTube channel, where fans were equally delighted.

Argentina ended up winning the match in penalties, knocking England out of the world cup. During the match, David Beckham received a red card just two minutes past halftime, but England held on until the end succumbing to a penalty nightmare that has become somewhat of a theme for the Three Lions. The Queen has been described as a football fan, but has remained tight-lipped about her affiliations. However, in 2009, she admitted that she is a West Ham fan. Her Majesty’s admiration for the club is said to date back to the 1960s and 1970s when the late Ron Greenwood was West Ham’s manager.