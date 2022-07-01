Royal Family LIVE: ‘Wrong move’ Fury at Firm’s ‘terrible’ choice to avoid upsetting Meghan

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been offered TV deals following their Jubilee attendance, according to Royal expert Neil Sean.

Speaking in a recent upload on his YouTube channel, Mr Sean claimed: “All the TV broadcasters around the world are looking to put together specials on the Platinum Jubilee, particularly for their year-end things.

“American networks are very keen on is to sit down with Harry and Meghan to get their take on what has been spectacular years.

“I’ve been told that Australian TV too are interested particularly all the mainstream media now.

“When you think about it that could be a big pay deal for Harry and Meghan.”