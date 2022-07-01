Categories
Sparky and more pets up for adoption in Phoenix-area shelters


Every year, approximately 6.5 million companion animals enter shelters nationwide, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Of those, about 3.3 million are dogs and 3.2 million are cats.

Each week, The Arizona Republic highlights a handful of the many pets up for adoption at Valley shelters. To check the status of a specific animal, please contact the shelter directly.

Sparky: Ready to light up your life

Interested adopters can view available pets, like Sparky, and schedule an appointment online at azhumane.org/adopt.

Weighing in at just under 50 pounds, this adorable pup is sure to put some “spark” into your life with lots of great memories. Sparky is an absolutely gorgeous 5-year-old blue Queensland Heeler that was surrendered to the Arizona Humane Society earlier this month when her previous owner, unfortunately, ran into some personal problems and was no longer able to care for her.

With no one else able to bring this speckled beauty in, Sparky was brought to AHS by an Emergency Animal Medical Technician and then given a medical evaluation in the shelter’s animal trauma hospital. Already spayed and found to be healthy otherwise, it was quickly found that the shy pup is extremely fearful in the shelter setting.



