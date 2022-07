The Tulsa Humane Society is giving away free pet supplies every day through Saturday.

It’s called “Pet Pantry” giveaway and it started on Monday.

The process is simple, you go to the drive-thru location at 60th and Sheridan and someone will ask you what supplies you need.

The Humane Society has two semi-trucks full of beds, toys and other pet supplies to give away.

You can start lining up each morning at 10.