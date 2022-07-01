UB40 to perform on exclusive MSC Virtuosa cruise around the British Isles





UB40 fans, you’re going to want to start packing your bags; the iconic ‘80s band is taking to the stage on a special sailing onboard MSC Virtuosa. UB40 will be taking to the stage this summer for an exclusive new performance – and fans will get to enjoy a holiday around the British Isles at the same time. The iconic ’80s band will be performing onboard MSC Virtuosa for Imagine Cruising’s UB40 Summer Sailcation, no doubt with beloved hits such as chart-topper Red Red Wine. Since forming in 1978, the band has gone on to sell over 100 million records, spend a combined 11 years in the UK album charts AND have over more than 50 singles in the UK Singles Chart. Hailed as Britain’s most successful reggae band, no doubt they’ll be performing some beloved hits including Don’t Break My Heart, Food for Thought and Can’t Help Falling in Love.

UB40’s performance will be part of a wider 4-night all-inclusive cruise around the British Isles, sailing on MSC Virtuosa. One of MSC’s newest and largest cruise ships, MSC Virtuosa has plenty on offer for passengers including an impressive array of shops, activities, entertainment and leisure. Think everything from relaxing poolside to thrilling water slides, a car racing simulator and heaps of different sports, alongside the classics such as an elegant onboard casino, a luxury spa with an extensive treatment menu, and a theatre with dazzling shows. Gourmet dining is also on the cards courtesy of the 10 onboard eateries, which includes five specialty restaurants. For those who fancy a tipple, there are 21 bars and lounges – but make sure to leave time to visit the MSC Starship Club where you can get drinks created by Rob; the first ever humanoid robotic bartender at sea!

As for the itinerary, the no-fly cruise will sail roundtrip from Southampton to the British Isles in September, with two ports of call. The first will be the city of Cork in Ireland, steeped in history from the breathtaking Cobh Cathedral to the picturesque townhouses along the harbour, and there are adventures to be had like sea kayaking too. The picturesque Isle of Portland will also be on the cards, where a wild and rugged coast awaits. The Jurassic Coast with its distinct limestone and impressive array of wildlife makes for idyllic walks, or you can wander along the beaches – head to Chesil Beach and hunt for fossils, or visit the historic lighthouse at Portland Bill. Want to be onboard? Prices start from £499pp for the four-night sailing, based on a 27 September 2022 departure. Find out more and book at imaginecruising.co.uk.