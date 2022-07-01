Ukraine energy chief urges European leaders to stay course over Russia war

European leaders must hold firm in the face of economic pain if they want to stop Vladimir Putin’s “war of exhaustion” in Ukraine, according to the head of the country’s state-run energy company.

Yuriy Vitrenko, chief executive of Naftogaz, said he feared western politicians’ anxieties about inflation could sap their support for Ukraine, especially as Europe braces for another surge in natural gas costs.

“Ukraine is exhausted. Europe is exhausted. And there would be pressure on Ukraine to negotiate,” Vitrenko said in an interview. It was a “big problem for Ukraine” that “western politicians are afraid of price increases, they’re afraid of recession and that . . . limits greatly what they can do to stop Putin,” he added.

Vitrenko’s comments, which echo UK prime minister Boris Johnson’s recent warning against western “fatigue” over the war, came as Russian forces advanced in eastern Ukraine and the Kremlin stepped up its aerial assault on the rest of the country. This included a missile strike on central Kyiv and another that destroyed a shopping mall in Kremenchug, killing at least 20 people.

Nato members this week renewed efforts to support Ukraine’s war effort and transfer weapons, as they unveiled the biggest shake-up of the alliance since the end of the cold war to meet the Russian threat.

Western countries have also moved to ban Russian gold imports and discussed imposing a price cap on the country’s crude sales as part of the effort to tighten an embargo on Russian energy that has so far made little dent on the Kremlin’s oil and gas income.

Vitrenko said: “I do believe that in one, two years the west won’t be dependent on Russian oil and gas. But it means we may need to sustain this war for one or two years — and that’s not that simple.”

Speaking from a bunker beneath Naftogaz’s Kyiv headquarter as air-raid sirens sounded over the capital, he also said the west was “not as hard on sanctions as we believe it should be”, adding that he feared they “chose this approach of suffocating sanctions instead of crushing sanctions”.

He warned that weaning Europe off Russian gas, which accounted for about a third of EU imports before the war, would be economically “painful” for the continent.

But western governments had worsened their position by deterring investment in carbon-intensive fossil fuel projects, which has given Putin more power, Vitrenko argued.

“They were very serious about environmental sustainability, but they almost forgot about geopolitical sustainability,” Vitrenko said. “There was a hostile environment for gas investments in the western world for the last couple of years, and that’s contributed to the problem.”

Ukraine once depended on Gazprom’s supplies, but ceased importing gas directly from Russia in 2015, instead buying supplies from European traders. Ukraine still earns about $1.5bn a year transiting Russian gas to Europe in a ship-or-pay deal that will end in 2024.

Naftogaz won a four-year arbitration against Gazprom in 2018, forcing it to pay more than $2.5bn owed to Ukraine for shipping its Russian gas.

Vitrenko, who had negotiated with Putin in the dispute, said he had warned European leaders since 2014 that the Russian strongman would keep abusing Gazprom’s dominant position in the EU’s market. The politicians did not agree, he said.

“I had different explanations from them — why I was wrong, and they were right. But now, at least those who are in power, they openly recognise that they were wrong,” he said.

Russia cut exports to Europe last year, in what analysts said was a campaign to drain the continent’s gas stockpiles and give the Kremlin more political leverage ahead of its invasion. Gazprom has recently slashed exports again, raising fears that the EU could enter the winter heating season without enough gas.

As Europe cut back on Russian energy, Ukraine itself would also be short of up to 6bn cubic metres of natural gas as it entered the winter — about a quarter of last year’s consumption.

Vitrenko said biomass and other supplies could help plug the gap, but Naftogaz would also need to buy more gas — and had approached both the US and Qatar about securing liquefied natural gas supplies.

With no LNG infrastructure of its own, Ukraine would need to import the super-chilled fuel through terminals elsewhere in Europe. Financially crippled by the war — and competing with other European and Asian buyers for the same limited gas supplies — Ukraine would also need help to buy the LNG.

Vitrenko recently travelled to Washington to lobby for a “lend-lease” deal under which it would borrow US money to buy its LNG — a way to prop up Ukraine’s economy, while also guaranteeing more demand for American exporters.

“We believe it’s a beautiful idea, both for Ukraine and also for the US government,” Vitrenko said.