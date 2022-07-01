Vince McMahon & Triple H’s Relationship Told In Photos, Through The Years

There has never been a father-in-law and son-in-law relationship in the pro wrestling business that was higher profile than the one between Vince McMahon and Triple H. After all, McMahon is the ultimate power broker who reshaped the business, while Triple H was one of the biggest stars WWE ever had, besides the executive work he has transitioned into.







Related: The McMahon-Helmsley Wedding Might Be The Most Important WWE Storyline Ever

The relationship between the two has evolved and changed from when Triple H was a part of the rebellious Kliq backstage, to him working an on-air feud against McMahon, to an up and down relationship that has included Helmsley overseeing NXT and Talent Relations at different times.

10 The Curtain Call Was An Early Milestone In The Relationship Between Vince McMahon And Triple H

One of the most controversial moments in WWE history saw the members of The Kliq break kayfabe lines to celebrate in the ring together when Kevin Nash and Scott Hall were on their way out of WWE for WCW. Accounts vary whether the group got Vince McMahon’s approval for the so-called Curtain Call, or went into business for themselves. Regardless, the consensus is that a number of parties were unhappy with the situation.

As discussed in the Thy Kingdom Come documentary, there was a sense someone had to be punished. With Shawn Michaels reigning as WWE Champion and The Outsiders gone from the company, The Game was left holding the bag. He lost momentum in the booking, but taking his punishment like a man ultimately helped him prove himself to Vince McMahon.

9 Vince McMahon Battles Triple H In WWE In 1999

By late 1999, Triple H was undeniably one of the top five biggest stars in WWE, and it was a testament to how high he’d risen that he garnered a featured feud with Vince McMahon himself. The Game faced a particularly challenging task of being a big enough heel to make The Chairman come across as a babyface.

Related: Triple H Vs Vince McMahon: Who Is The Most Evil McMahon?

Between Triple H seemingly abducting and marrying Stephanie McMahon, then revealing he was actually in league with her to betray her father, Helmsley succeeded at becoming WWE’s ultimate villain. He memorably put over Vince for the WWE Championship on an early episode of SmackDown, and the two later main evented the Armageddon PPV.





THESPORTSTER VIDEO OF THE DAY

8 Triple H And Stephanie McMahon’s Wedding

According to the Thy Kingdom Come documentary, Vince McMahon first approved, then withdrew his blessing for Triple H dating his daughter. As Linda discussed, he may have been testing The Game, who remained steady in his commitment to Stephanie. Despite some hiccups leading up to the real-life McMahon-Helmsley nuptials–including Vince wanting to put it on PPV–by the time the wedding day came, it seemed clear Vince was ready to welcome The Cerebral Assassin into his family.

7 Triple H And Eddie Guerrero Pose As World Champions With Vince McMahon Before WrestleMania 20

By WrestleMania 20 in 2004, Triple H was not only one of the biggest names and top talents on the WWE roster, nor only Vince McMahon’s son-in-law, but a bit of a standard-bearer. Going into WrestleMania 20, the SmackDown main event picture was in a time of transition with an experiment of running with Eddie Guerrero as WWE Champion.

Triple H was the more steady main event fixture for Raw, as the reigning World Heavyweight Champion. While many fans found reasons to hate Helmesley’s long title reigns, they nonetheless had to respect him as he headed into third WrestleMania main event (and after winning his previous two outings in that spot).

6 Triple H And Vince McMahon Battle Inside Hell In A Cell

In 2006, Triple H turned babyface for the first time in years, and in a move that was all the more exciting for long-term fans, relaunched D-Generation X as a tag team with Shawn Michaels. The biggest early rivals of this run were the McMahons themselves, with DX warring against Vince and Shane McMahon.

They had a tag team match at SummerSlam. Later on, they went to war inside Hell in a Cell, with The Big Show joining the heel father-son team to tip the odds in their favor. This issue paved way for DX’s rivalries in the months and years to come, including the Rated RKO feud and a forgotten gem rivalry with Legacy.





5 Triple H And Vince McMahon Talk In The Ring In 2011

In 2011, WWE promoted an angle in which Triple H took the reins of WWE from Vince McMahon as Chief Operating Officer, as the board lost confidence in McMahon’s abilities. While McMahon was, in reality, still fully in charge, the angle did seem to speak to real life matters on a number of levels. Helmsley was gaining power in WWE management and appeared on the short list of people who could eventually replace an aging McMahon. Additionally, the gentle way in which Triple H relieved McMahon of his duties seemed illustrative of a real-life familial relationship that had developed between them.

4 Triple H Makes A Public Appearance With Vince McMahon

As time went on, Triple H transitioned into a unique role that straddled the line between being a proper WWE executive and a “break glass in case of emergency” main event talent who get drafted back into the ring when injuries rattled the roster or the right storyline came along. The Game was one of WWE’s best part-timers in this era. This photo illustrates his duel roles, making a public appearance in a suit alongside his father-in-law, but also flashing the updated DX sign to underscore his wrestling identity.





3 Vince McMahon And Triple H Team Up In WWE

As Triple H’s time in the ring wound down, so too did Vince McMahon’s propensity to show up and work matches on a somewhat regular basis. Though McMahon and Triple H were more often cast as opponents than allies on screen, this photo shows the father and son-in-law each in their wrestling gear, and looking as though they’re really having some fun getting to entertain the fans together.

2 Triple H And Vince McMahon On Their Headsets Backstage

Amidst Vince McMahon’s bizarre relatioship with WWE fans, one of the clearest images that has emerged of him is that he’s a micromanager who, for better and for worse, takes a hands-on role in planning and creative, producing matches, and directing the broadcast team from the gorilla position. This photo captures McMahon in a moment of levity, seated beside Triple H with headsets on to direct traffic during a live broadcast.

Related: The 10 Most Outlandish Things Triple H Ever Said

The uncharacteristically soft look and thumbs up could be read as indicators of McMahon’s pride in how far his son-in-law had come. Whatever management role Triple H may have in the long run, it seems likely he’ll have a hands-on role in directing the on-screen product until he retires.

1 Triple H Appears With The McMahon Family On Monday Night Raw

In 2018, the McMahon family appeared together on an episode of Raw, live in the ring, to address fans who’d grown disenchanted with the WWE product, and that they were both going to take a more hands-on role and listen to the fans more in the weeks to come. The announcement drew a lukewarm response (and lukewarm results). Nonetheless, the image of Triple H standing alongside Vince, Stephanie, and Shane McMahon for this announcement felt like a confirmation and formal recognition of him being what hardcore fans had taken him to be for quite some time already at that point–an honorary McMahon, and full-fledged part of the family.