What’s France playing at? Macron savaged for nuclear deal with China despite NATO warning

Following the conclusion of the most recent NATO summit, officials issued a stark warning against strengthening the global power of China. Despite the cautions of his allies, President Emmanuel Macron has expanded economic ties between France and China with the establishment of a new energy infrastructure deal earlier this year. The French President signed the deal worth an estimated $1.7 billion with China to collaborate on “projects in areas such as infrastructure, environmental protections and new energy.”

The failure to heed NATO’s warnings on China sparked the fury of GB News host Alex Phillips, who questioned President Macron’s strategy.

Ms Phillips explained: “Beware China, that’s that message coming out of NATO for the first time in its history.

“Is all of NATO really on the same page?

“Alarmingly not, it seems, and perhaps most pointedly when it comes to France, one of only eight nuclear-capable countries in the world and once global leader in the technology

“Macron signed a huge nuclear agreement with Beijing back in February, which the Chinese Communist Party’s National Development Commission said enables China to benefit from France’s unique advantage in advanced manufacturing and engineering construction.”