10 Most Inaccurate Historical Movies

Historic dramas can be epic and thought-provoking. Seeing historical events play out can create a better understanding of the portrayed time period and explain why certain battles, missions, and alliances are so important. However, while most filmmakers try to create a movie that is historically accurate, making it entertaining is always the first priority.







Taking creative liberties with true events is often necessary. Sometimes, these liberties are taken too far and can give audiences a false impression of the real people and events the film is based on. As such, there are plenty of historical movies that aren’t accurate.

10 The Events Of Elizabeth: The Golden Age Didn’t Happen In One Year

Elizabeth: The Golden Age is the sequel to the 1998 biographical period drama Elizabeth, starring Cate Blanchett as the titular role of Queen Elizabeth I of England. In Elizabeth: The Golden Age, Queen Elizabeth deals with the incoming threat from Spain, as King Philip the II is determined to bring England back to Roman Catholicism and has sent his armada to carry out this task.

One of the biggest inaccuracies is the timeline of events. Elizabeth: The Golden Age is set in 1585 and not only depicts The Spanish Armada, but the execution of Mary Queen of Scots, The Babington Plot, and Raleigh’s two expeditions to the New World all in the same year. These events actually occurred between 1584 and 1592.

9 Apocalypto Was Not A Fair Depiction Of Mayan Culture

Mel Gibson’s Apocalypto depicts the height of the Mayan Kingdom and follows Jaguar Paw after he is chosen for a ritual sacrifice, but escapes to find his wife and son. The story takes place around 1502 in Yucatán, Mexico, and all the dialogue is spoken in Yucatec Mayan.

Historians heavily criticized Apocalypto for its inaccuracies, and many felt it was offensive to Mayan culture. For starters, the film focuses heavily on ritual human sacrifice, which many scholars say was more predominant in other cultures and paints the Mayans as barbaric. Apocalypto has also been criticized for neglecting the Mayans’ achievements in science, engineering, agriculture, and art.

8 The Imitation Game Was Critically Acclaimed But Took Creative Liberties

The Imitation Game is a 2014 war drama. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Alan Turig, the mathematician who was able to decrypt German messages during World War II, including the Enigma machine. The film also features Keira Knightley as Joan Clarke, Charles Dance as Commander Denniston, and Mathew Goode as Hugh Alexander.

Critics praised The Imitation Game, but it was still called out for its various inaccuracies. For instance, the film suggests Turig invented and built the machine that broke the German Enigma code, which isn’t true. There was a machine that Polish cryptologists had already built before Turig began working for the British government.

7 Braveheart Left Out A Key Element From The Battle Of Stirling Bridge

In Braveheart, Mel Gibson starred as Sir William Wallace, who led a rebellion against King Edward I to free Scotland from his tyrannical reign in the First War of Scottish Independence. Braveheart won multiple awards, including the Academy Award for Best Picture. However, the film aged up characters and incorrectly depicted the battles that took place during Scotland’s fight for independence.

One historical inaccuracy is the film’s version of The Battle of Stirling Bridge. The fight is famous for how the Scottish warriors used the narrow bridge to their advantage to defeat the English soldiers. However, in Braveheart, the Battle of Stirling Bridge is fought on an open field. Braveheart also aged up Isabella of France and made her Wallace’s love interest. In reality, she was 3 years old at the time and living in France.

6 The Last Samurai Depicted The Satsuma Rebellion As Right VS Wrong

The Last Samurai stars Tom Cruise as former Army Captain Nathan Algren, who is haunted by the terrible deeds he committed during the American Indian Wars. He travels to Japan with the intention of helping the Imperial Army suppress a Samurai-headed rebellion against the new emperor. However, Algren ends up siding with Lord Moritsugu Katsumoto. Algren trains in kenjutsu, learns the language and culture, and begins to overcome his guilt.

The Last Samurai depicts the real-life Japanese rebellion, also known as the Satsuma rebellion, that marked the end of the samurai. The biggest inaccuracy is depicting the rebellion as a right vs. wrong situation, but it was actually to sustain privilege. In the film’s final battle, the samurai are only using traditional weapons, but modern weapons were used on both sides.

5 Argo Lessened The Important Role Canada Played

Ben Affleck starred in and directed the 2012 historical thriller Argo, which tells the story of the 6 American diplomats who were taken hostage in Iran on November 4, 1979. The story focuses on Tony Mendez, an American CIA operative. Tony travels to Iran pretending to be a movie producer who’s scouting locations for a sci-fi movie, but aims to covertly rescue the hostages.

While Argo was critically acclaimed, it greatly downplays the importance the Canadian government played during the hostage crisis, especially since the mission was dubbed the “Canadian Caper.” Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter even stated that most of the plan to save the hostages is credited to Canadian men.

4 Gladiator Was Misplaced In Roman History

Gladiator tells the story of a respected Roman general, Maximus, who ends up fighting as a gladiator after the late emperor’s son, Commodus, orders the death of Maximus’s family. There are a number of historical inaccuracies with Gladiator, including when the film is set.

The story’s events take place 150 years after Julius Caesar’s great-nephew Augustus turned Rome into an empire from a republic. The movie suggests Rome went back to a republic after Commodus’s death, but that was not the case. Other inaccuracies include Aurelius outlawing the gladiator games and Commodus’s death, which did not occur in the arena.

3 Pocahontas Is A Problematic Film

Disney’s 1995 animated musical Pocahontas is loosely based on the real-life Powhatan girl and the English settlers of the Virginia Company. Pocahontas was a box-office success and the soundtrack won various awards. Nevertheless, the film’s inaccuracy is considered incredibly problematic.

The major inaccuracies with Disney’s Pocahontas were the love story between Pocahontas and John Smith and her age. In the movie, Pocahontas is a young adult who soon becomes infatuated with Jon Smith. However, the real Pocahontas (also known as Matoaka or her birthname, Amonute) was only 12 or 13 years old when she was kidnapped. The decision to make her story a tale of love is a problematic one.

2 Alexander Was Not A Great Retelling Of Events

Alexander tells the story of one of the most fascinating figures in history, Alexander the Great. The film features an impressive cast, including Colin Farrell, Angelina Jolie, Anthony Hopkins, Val Kilmer, Rosario Dawson, and Jonathan Rhys Meyers.

Alexander seemed to ignore key battles and sieges and portrayed the Persians as unorganized. In reality, the Persians were a formidable force and took Alexander and his armies time to defeat. The casting of Angelina Jolie as Alexander’s mother seemed to take audiences out of the story. While her performance was praised, it was difficult for audiences to accept her as the mother of Farrell’s character when the two actors were so close in age.

1 U-571 Created A False Narrative Of Real-Life Events

U-571 follows a team of American Navy soldiers who are tasked with retrieving an encryption machine that’s aboard a sunken German U-571 submarine. The war drama was directed by Jonathan Mostow and stars Mathew McConaughey, Bill Paxton, Harvey Keitel, and Jon Bon Jovi.

In real-life, Americans never retrieved the Enigma encryption machine or any codebooks related to it; the British forces are credited for doing this. The first Enigma machine was actually found on a U-110 and the codebooks were found on a U-559. Former Prime Minister Tony Blair highly criticized U-571 for giving American forces credit instead of the British and Canadian forces who performed these missions. America didn’t join the war until 1941 and at that point, Enigma machines had already been captured and were being used to crack encrypted codes.

