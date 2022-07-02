5 Movies and Shows to Watch for Fourth of July Weekend 2022

When you think of Independence Day, fireworks and barbecues immediately come to mind. However, there’s plenty of time to catch up on movies and TV shows over the Fourth of July weekend. Whether you’re having a streaming marathon or heading to a movie theater, there’s no shortage of content to choose from. And these are our recommendations for what to check out this Fourth of July.

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Vol. 2 – Netflix

Joe Keery and Maya Hawke in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 | Tina Rowden/Netflix

Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 2 debuted just in time for the Fourth of July weekend — and the TV show’s new episodes are extra long, making the latter half of the season feel more like a movie. That means fans of the series can call their friends, grab some popcorn, and settle in for a marathon. They’ll have hours of content to look forward to. And the stakes are high heading into the latest installments.

In general, Stranger Things Season 4 has ramped up the suspense, leaving the very fate of Hawkins in question. Whether you’re starting season 4 from the beginning or picking up Volume 2 after a brief break, the new episodes are sure to keep you hooked.

The ‘Thor’ movies – Disney+