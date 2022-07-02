Categories
5 Movies and Shows to Watch for Fourth of July Weekend 2022


When you think of Independence Day, fireworks and barbecues immediately come to mind. However, there’s plenty of time to catch up on movies and TV shows over the Fourth of July weekend. Whether you’re having a streaming marathon or heading to a movie theater, there’s no shortage of content to choose from. And these are our recommendations for what to check out this Fourth of July.

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Vol. 2 – Netflix

Joe Keery as Steve Harrington and Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley in 'Stranger Things,' which is among the TV shows and movies to watch over the Fourth of July weekend. The pair is standing next to one another in a video store. They're both wearing green vests.

Joe Keery and Maya Hawke in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 | Tina Rowden/Netflix

Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 2 debuted just in time for the Fourth of July weekend — and the TV show’s new episodes are extra long, making the latter half of the season feel more like a movie. That means fans of the series can call their friends, grab some popcorn, and settle in for a marathon. They’ll have hours of content to look forward to. And the stakes are high heading into the latest installments.



