Anthony Joshua hails ‘very talented’ Robert Garcia | DAZN News Norway

For two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, his upcoming rematch with WBA, WBO and IBF champion Oleksandr Usyk on August 20 is a career-defining fight.

While there may still be big fights out there for the Olympic gold medalist to pursue if he loses on August 20, the chance to face British rival and WBC champion Tyson for the undisputed title will all but vanish. Therefore it is imperative that everything is right in preparation for the rematch in Saudi Arabia.

One of those being the head trainer and unlike the first fight against Usyk last September, Robert McCracken will not be in the corner. Instead, Joshua will be looking to Angel Fernandez and Robert Garcia for instructions come fight night.

However, when speaking to The DAZN Boxing Show at the London press conference for his second clash with Usyk earlier this week, Joshua insisted the door is not shut on McCracken when it comes to giving to advice.

“The respect’s still there, Rob is welcome to the training camp at anytime and give his two pence,” Joshua said.

“I feel every fighter should be able to go out into the world and learn from other people.

“It’s so important for a fighter to develop their skills with different coaches, don’t feel locked down and feel like you’re parting ways because you’re trying something new.”

It was no secret that Joshua was potentially looking for a new voice in his camp after being pictured in numerous gyms across the U.S. last year, but while he had plenty of praise for Robert Garcia, Joshua revealed that it was down to his UK head trainer Fernandez to make the decision about which other trainers should be brought into camp.

“I think it’s important that my coach made the decisions, Angel Fernandez.

“That’s the guy we appointed as a UK head trainer so I felt like it was important for Angel to choose.

“I like Robert Garcia, I think he’s a very talented so I put his name on the list with four or five others, so he went to see different people and then I left it to Angel and the team to say ‘look, this is who we want to appoint.’”