Arthur Lowe and Clive Dunn’s opposing political views sparked major Dad’s Army feud

At one stage, he was captured as a prisoner of war in Yugoslavia, and spent four years in a room above a barber’s shop in Vienna.

He received his OBE in 1975, the same year he appeared in Dad’s Army sketch at the Royal Variety Performance.

Dunn was well known for his outspoken socialist views, which rubbed colleague Lowe up the wrong way.

Lowe was reportedly “very political” and right-wing according to a close friend of his, and even met with the Conservative leaders and Prime Ministers Ted Heath and Margaret Thatcher.

The pair tried to avoid talking about politics on-set, until Dunn’s OBE award in 1975.