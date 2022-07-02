Boris Johnson lands back to earth

We discuss whether Boris Johnson’s Global Britain ambitions were achieved during his recent overseas trip and the fallout from the resignation of deputy chief whip Chris Pincher.

Plus, we explore Nicola Sturgeon’s plans for a second Scottish independence referendum and whether the next general election will decide the future of the United Kingdom.

Presented by Sebastian Payne, with political editor George Parker, political correspondent Jasmine Cameron-Chileshe, UK chief political commentator Robert Shrimsley and Scotland correspondent Lukanyo Mnyanda.

Produced by Anna Dedhar and Howie Shannon. The sound engineers were Breen Turner and Jan Sigsworth

